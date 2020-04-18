Forest watcher found dead in Nagarahole

A forest watcher who was part of an operation to drive an elephant herd back into the jungles was found dead in a water tank in the Veeranahosahalli range of Nagarahole National Park on Friday. The victim was identified as Mahadev Naik (48) of G.M. Halli in H.D. Kote taluk.

The operation began on Thursday night and the herd consisting of 8 to 10 elephants was being driven back into the forests. This is a routine exercise for the forest guards and watchers and there is a squad exclusively to chase the elephants back into the jungles when they stray into human landscape and the villages on the forest periphery.

But during the operation, the elephant herd at one point of time turned around and charged at the guards who ran helter-skelter and dispersed.

When the group re-assembled they found Mahadev Naik was missing and tried to trace him but gave up as it was dark. A search operation was launched on Friday morning and the forest personnel discovered his body in Gurugalakere tank bordering a village and the forest.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Mahesh Kumar said it is suspected that the guard may have run into the water body in panic while escaping from the charging herd as there were elephant footprints on the periphery of the lake. Post-mortem report indicates death by drowning though police has also launched an investigation, said the official. A cheque of ₹1 lakh has been released for the family members of the deceased and additional amount will sanctioned once the formalities are completed, said Mr. Mahesh Kumar.