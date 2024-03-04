GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Forest fire reported at BRT Tiger reserve

March 04, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Forest fire was reported from three places in Punajanur range of Biligiri Ranganathaswamy Temple tiger reserve on Monday and the authorities estimate that about 50 acres of forest was affected.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Deep Contractor said that some miscreants tried to kindle fire in three places and the Forest Department personnel had doused the flames at two places, while it was under control at the third.

Ms. Contractor said it was ground fire and the exact extent of the devastation would be known on Tuesday. Meanwhile, activists have raised alarm over the Government of India’s policy of scrapping vehicles over 15 years old and pointed out that this has affected deployment of fire brigade vehicles. They have also called for exception to be made for fire emergency service vehicles in view of the dire situation.

