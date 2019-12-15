Forest field staff get lessons in handling man-animal conflict

The Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) is roping in experts from Mysuru zoo and the Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru to tutor field staff of the Forest Department and the staff posted in zoos in north and central Karnataka on handling man-animal conflict.

This has become necessary because of the rise in such situations across the State and an acute shortage of expertise to handle them. Precious time is lost in getting experts from Bengaluru or Mysuru to these places, often leading to loss of life. Particularly high are incidents of leopards, sloth bears and other kinds of wildlife straying into human habitats. Therefore, ZAK is keen to share skills with live demonstrations.

ZAK has mini-zoos under its jurisdiction in Chitradurga, Davangere, Belagavi, Hampi, Gadag and Kalaburagi. The rangers and guards posted there, and also those posted in the department in these areas, lack the skills needed for capturing a wild animal by sedation, releasing the animal into the wild and so on. “Not many people are aware of the ground realities in a conflict situation. They also lack practical knowledge. In many such situations, we have had to send vets, keepers and field staff from Mysuru and Bannerghatta. In some cases, the rescue staff reach the spot too late. If expertise is available locally, both wildlife and human life can be saved,” said B.P. Ravi, member-secretary, ZAK, Mysuru. “We thought of imparting the most essential education and skills so that they [the staff] can respond to emergency calls.”

Recalling an attack on a bear by a mob at a distant Chitradurga village, Mr. Ravi, who was instrumental in taking resource persons to these places, said the bear might have been saved from injury had the local staff had expertise in rescuing the animal in time. “We need to tell them how a bear behaves in such situations and the best practices to be employed to save it. It is the same with leopards that frequently stray into human habitats,” said Mr. Ravi, who is also Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests.

Recently, the staff at the mini-zoos got hands-on orientation with vets from Mysuru on tranquillising animals. The keepers and staff gave inputs on the use of camera traps and so on.