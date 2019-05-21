Karnataka

Forest Dept. employee who was attacked by elephant dies

A Forest Department employee on foot patrol in the M.M. Hills Wildlife Sanctuary came under elephant attack on Tuesday. He later succumbed in the hospital.

The deceased, Halaga, who was with the Nagamalai anti-poaching camp, was a temporary employee and was covering his daily beat. Deputy Conservator of Forests V. Yadukondalu said he was immediately shifted to a hospital but succumbed to internal haemorrhage. It is customary for watchers and guards on foot patrol to be cautious while walking along narrow roads with vegetation on either side as elephants could be hiding there. It is possible that the elephant was camouflaged behind trees, said Mr. Yadukondalu. Compensation of ₹5 lakh will be released to the family.

