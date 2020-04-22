Karnataka

Forest department warns public against harming bats

The recent discovery of COVID-19 in South Asian bats poses no known health hazard to humans.

The recent discovery of COVID-19 in South Asian bats poses no known health hazard to humans.  

The Forest Department has issued directives against harming bats or destroying their habitat due to the misconception about its link with the COVID-19 outbreak.

Responding to reports in the media suggesting that fruit bats are harbouring the virus and concerns by people about possible transmission, PCCF (Wildlife) Sanjai Mohan said many living creatures harbour viruses and bacteria and they do not get transmitted to humans.

The recent discovery of COVID-19 in South Asian bats poses no known health hazard to humans. He said that even the ICMR head of epidemiology has clarified that there was no proof of COVID-19 transmission from bats to humans.

On the contrary, bats perform a vital ecosystem service as pollinators, seed disperses and insect pest controllers and killing bats was against the law, according to officer. He said wildlife trade and stressing wild population was at the root of virus spillover and one should wait for more research to address the problem.

All the DCFs across the State have been directed to inform the public against harming bats.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 22, 2020 11:04:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/forest-department-warns-public-against-harming-bats/article31409757.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY