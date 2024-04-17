GIFT a SubscriptionGift

Forest Department launches operation to capture wild elephants in Hassan

April 17, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Department has launched an operation to capture trouble-causing wild elephants and fix radio collars in Hassan division. The operation that started on Wednesday, April 17, will continue up to April 24.

Sourabh Kumar, Deputy Conservator of Forests of Hassan Division, informed the media on Wednesday that the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) has given permission to capture rogue elephants roaming in parts of Alur, Belur, Sakaleshpur, Yeslur and Arakalgud ranges of forest. The department would either release them after fixing radio-collar or translocate them.

The department fixes radio collars on elephants that lead the herds so that their movements can be tracked. The officer has sought the cooperation of the farming community and the local people during the operation.

Many elephants have been roaming in several parts of Hassan district, leaving the local people in constant fear. The people have been demanding the government capture all the elephants and translocate them.

