Forest Department decides to scale down hunt for leopard

22 schools located in and around the golf course area in Belagavi to reopen today

Two elephants were deployed during Sunday’s combing operation in the golf course in Belagavi. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

After 30 days of looking for a leopard in the golf course in Belagavi, the Forest Department has decided to abandon the hunt, deducing that the wild animal may have moved out of the city. The leopard is said to have attacked a mason in Jadhav Nagar on August 5.

The department has come to this conclusion, after a peasant couple had said that they saw the leopard on a field near Mandaoli Road. Officers have deduced that the leopard has gone towards the Bhutramanahatti forests, away from the city.

On Sunday, the Forest Department conducted a large combing operation as a last ditch effort. It employed over 250 personnel from the Forest and Police departments, to sift through the bushes and trees in the golf course. The personnel spent over six hours combing the area, but did not see the leopard.

Officers maintain that the leopard was not caught on any of the 22 cameras kept in the golf course in the last fortnight. “This is another indication that the leopard has left the city,’’ said an officer.

Schools in the vicinity that were closed due to the leopard scare, will now reopen.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction Basavaraj Nalatwad said in a release that the 22 schools around the golf course will reopen on Monday. They were closed for nearly four weeks. However, schools, students and parents will have to take all necessary precautions, the release said. Education officers estimate that around 10,000 students were affected by the closure of schools.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Anthony J.M., however, maintained that the operation was not being abandoned forever. “We are only scaling down the operation. We will keep cameras and cages in the golf course itself. We will also depute some officers and personnel for the operation and continue to keep a watch,” he said.

He said that the two elephants brought from Sakrebail will be sent back. Dart shooters from other forest divisions will also be sent back. But local officers will be on duty.

The department had employed a dog squad, a team of pig catchers, elephants and dart shooters, apart from drone pilots and forest watchers for the operation that lasted a month. There are also unconfirmed reports of the department spending nearly ₹40 lakh for the operation.