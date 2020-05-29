Karnataka

Foreign returnee, another test positive in Mysuru

A foreign returnee and an inter-State traveller tested positive to COVID-19 in Mysuru on Friday.

This is the first case of an international traveller contracting the disease on return to Mysuru.

The 28-year-old man – Patient Number 2565 - had recently returned from Ireland and was in facility quarantine. Also, patient number 2561, who is a 26-year-old man, had a travel history to Rajasthan, which is one of the worst affected States.

With the two new cases, the number of active cases has increased to three. Patient Number 1510 was discharged on Wednesday.

As on Wednesday, the total number of persons isolated in facility quarantine for seven days was 99 and the persons placed in home quarantine for 14 days was 350. The total number of positive cases reported in Mysuru since the outbreak was 92. Nearly 8,529 samples had undergone testing.

