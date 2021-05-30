Karnataka

Food delivery workers seek COVID-19 relief package

United Food Delivery Partners Union held an online protest on Saturday demanding a financial package from the government.

Union president Vinay Sarathy V. in a press release said thousands of delivery workers have been working during the pandemic, risking their lives.

It demanded that the State government immediately announce a COVID-19 relief package for them and urged the State government to provide vaccination for food delivery partners and their family members on priority. He said that they should be provided with sanitizers, masks and face shields, and offered better pay-outs and incentives.

Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2021 5:26:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/food-delivery-workers-seek-covid-19-relief-package/article34680646.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY