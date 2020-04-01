Food being provided to 4,000 migrant workers: DC

G. Jagadeesha, Deputy Commissioner, said on Monday that there were 4,000 migrant workers in Udupi district and the administration was already providing food packets and grocery kits to them.

Addressing presspersons here, he said these migrant workers worked in construction, fishing and other sectors. They could not return to their native places after the lockdown was announced. As many as 435 workers had been kept in different camps. Grocery kits were given to migrant workers who were staying in houses. The house owners have been told not to take rent from them for the next two months, he said.

There were over 385 workers from other districts and States who worked in boats at the Malpe Fisheries Harbour. The Malpe Fishermen Association was providing lunch and dinner to these fishermen.

The administration was planning to open fever clinics in all taluks. It had already held a meeting with the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) to ensure that there was proper supply of grocery items.

The rice and oil mills in Udupi district had been directed to start their operations immediately to ensure that there was no shortage of rice and oil, he said.