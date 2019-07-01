Stressing the importance of the role of media in influencing State policies, Social Welfare Minister and Kalaburagi district in-charge Priyank Kharge urged journalists to join in the efforts to save and strengthen democracy. He was addressing a gathering at the Kannada Press Day celebrations here on Monday. The event was organised by the Karnataka Union of Working Journalists.

“Media reports do have a direct bearing on the State’s policy-making. Objective and impartial journalism can contribute a great to better policy-making. Media houses and journalists need to make use of freedom of the speech and expression for strengthening democracy and constitutional values. Journalists need to focus on disseminating truth through objective reporting,” he said.

Recalling the birth and work of Mangaluru Samachara, the first Kannada newspaper that was started in 1843, the Minister hailed the contribution that media has made to the development of society from time to time. Meritorious children of journalists who have made significant academic achievements in SSLC and PU were felicitated. Responding to a demand from working journalists, the Minister said that around 20 acres of land had been identified at Sindagi (B) village to develop a residential layout for journalists. “I would discuss the issue in the Cabinet and finalise the process shortly,” he said.