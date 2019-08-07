Floods: Death toll mounts in State

Torrential rain has claimed more lives in the State with two deaths reported in Belagavi district alone, taking the toll in the northern border district to six since August 1.

Rescue teams found the body of a private mining company employee in a pit filled with water near Markandeya river in Kakati village of Belgavai district on Wednesday. The body of Maruti Halimani, 52, was identified by some villagers.

In another incident, Padmavati Patil, 21, died while crossing a stream in Lolsur village. Basavaraj Manik Kamble, 15, is feared to have been washed away when his family was shifting from the village of Teertha to Athani.

In Shivamogga district, a 45-year-old farmer died in Chikkamagadi village on Wednesday when he came in contact with a live wire in his agricultural plot that was waterlogged. Lekhappa, the police said, was trying to clear water by widening the drainage there when he came in contact with the wire. In another incident, the body of a person floating in Tunga river near Korpallaiah Chatra in Shivamogga city was spotted by persons who had gathered there to have a view of the river in spate. At Chikkamagaluru, a youth is feared to have been washed away in the overflowing Hemavati at Alur in Mudigere taluk. Sriharsha, 21, has been missing since 3 p.m. on Wednesday. He was last seen in his farmland close to the river.

Compensation

In Belagavi, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the families of each of those who died in the floods in the State.