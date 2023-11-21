HamberMenu
Flight operations to Tirupati, Hyderabad, Goa launched from Shivamogga airport

Star Air is operating the three routes approved under UDAN-RCS scheme

November 21, 2023 01:24 pm | Updated 01:27 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the passenger terminal at Shivamogga airport in Karnataka.

A view of the passenger terminal at Shivamogga airport in Karnataka. | Photo Credit: Sathish G.T.

Flight operations connecting Shivamogga airport to Hyderabad, Goa and Tirupati were launched on November 21.

Star Air is operating the three routes approved under UDAN-RCS scheme. Since August 31, Indigo airlines has been operating on the Bengaluru-Shivamogga route. With Star Air launching three more routes, people can travel to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Goa and Tirupati from Shivamogga airport.

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra said fight operations to New Delhi would be launched soon.

Flights to Bengaluru have an average occupancy of 78-79%. “This shows the potential that the airport has. In the days to come, the number flights operating from the airport will go up,” the MP said.

On the response from passengers to the new routes, he said, “As many as 63 persons are travelling to Tirupati by the first flight. Another 25 persons will be returning from Tirupati to Shivamogga later in the day. 43 persons were travelling from Hyderabad to Shivamogga while 41 would be going to Hyderabad from Shivamogga. 55 persons would be travelling to Goa while 33 would be returning from Goa. If we include those travelling to Bengaluru, around 400 passengers are enjoying the benefit of the airport in Shivamogga every day.”

Night landing facility in Shivamogga airport by December

Since the launch of flight operations, landing was cancelled three times due to technical reasons.

“There are certain issues with regard to Visual Flight Rules (VFR). Due to poor visibility in the winter season, flight operations were affected. The issue is being addressed. They will be resolved soon. And, night landing facility will be operational by December,” he said.

