Karnataka

Five test positive in Dharwad

Five more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the district on Thursday.

According to a release, they include two girls aged six and nine years, two women aged 29 and 24 years and a 35-year-old man. They have been identified as P 1505 (six year-old girl), P 1506 (29 year-old female, mother of P 1505) , P 1507 (nine year-old girl), P 1508 (24 year-old female, mother of P 1507) and P 1509 (35 year-old man, father of P 1507).

While P 1505 and P 1506 had returned from Telangana and kept under institutional quarantine after screening at UAS, Dharwad, P 1507, P 1508 and P 1509 had returned from Mumbai and had been kept under institutional quarantine. The samples of their throat swab had been sent for test and the result on Thursday said they had been infected by COVID-19.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2020 3:08:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/five-test-positive-in-dharwad/article31640154.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY