Five test positive in Dharwad

Five more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the district on Thursday.

According to a release, they include two girls aged six and nine years, two women aged 29 and 24 years and a 35-year-old man. They have been identified as P 1505 (six year-old girl), P 1506 (29 year-old female, mother of P 1505) , P 1507 (nine year-old girl), P 1508 (24 year-old female, mother of P 1507) and P 1509 (35 year-old man, father of P 1507).

While P 1505 and P 1506 had returned from Telangana and kept under institutional quarantine after screening at UAS, Dharwad, P 1507, P 1508 and P 1509 had returned from Mumbai and had been kept under institutional quarantine. The samples of their throat swab had been sent for test and the result on Thursday said they had been infected by COVID-19.