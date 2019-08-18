Five students electrocuted while trying to remove flag post in Koppal

Five students were electrocuted at Devaraj Urs Residential School in Koppal on Sunday morning when they were trying to remove the flag post installed for Independence Day celebrations on the first-floor terrace of the hostel building.

It was learnt during the preliminary enquiry that the two students came in contact with the 11 kv live electric line while three students attempted to save their friends and were electrocuted.

The deceased were identified as Mallikarjun, Kumar, Ganesh, Basavaraj and Devaraj.

In Bengaluru, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa told mediapersons that he had ordered a probe into the incident and that those responsible for the negligence would be held accountable. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

As news of the incident spread, Deputy Commissioner P. Sunil Kumar, Superintendent of Police Renuka Sukumar, zilla panchayat chief executive engineer Raghunandan Murthy and other senior officers rushed to the spot. Abhinava Gavisiddeshwara Swamiji of Gavimath, Koppal, also rushed to the spot and consoled the shocked students.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Kumar said that he would initiate stringent legal action against the owner of the building, the warden and the officers of Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (GESCOM).

“The hostel is being run in a private building on a rent basis. The owner of the building, the warden of the hostel and GESCOM are responsible for the incident. I will ask the local tahsildar to lodge a complaint against all the three. The police will then book a case,” Mr. Kumar said.

In Bengaluru, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa told mediapersons on Sunday that he had ordered a probe into the incident and that those responsible for the negligence would be held accountable. “We will give a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the family of the deceased students and stand by the families in this time,” he said.

(With Inputs from Bengaluru)