Five Shramik trains leave State

Five Shramik Special trains — four from Bengaluru and one from Mangaluru — left for north Indian States on Saturday from Karnataka to ferry migrant workers back to their homes.

While two trains left to Lucknow from Chikkabanawara station carrying 1,200 and 1,198 passengers, respectively, two other trains headed to Darbhanga (Bihar) from Malur station. The train from Mangaluru left with 1,140 migrant to Jharkhand. South Western Railway has operated 15 Shramik Specials. Meanwhile, SWR carried 270 rakes (7,02,000 tonnes) of food grains to Karnataka from other parts of the country from March 24 to May 5. It also carried 120 rakes (3,12,000 tonnes) of fertilizers for agricultural products and 49 rakes (1,27,400 tonnes) of cement.