Five Sainik Schools throw their doors open for girls

In a significant step towards gender equality, the Ministry of Defence has given a go-ahead for admission of girls in five Sainik Schools across the country, including two in Karnataka, from the coming academic year.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had last year approved admissions for girls in Sainik Schools in a phased manner. This was following the success of admission for girls in Sainik School in Chhingchhip in Mizoram on a pilot.

The schools in Karnataka are in Vijayapura (Bijapur) and Kodagu. The other three schools are in Chandrapur (Maharashtra), Ghorakhal (Uttarakhand) and Kalikiri (Andhra Pradesh). The online process would start from Tuesday and go on till December 6. Admission for girls would be started from Class VI and they would study till Class XII in the school.

The Ministry, in its order, has said that to start with, they would be allowing only 10 % of the total strength to be girls. It has directed school authorities of these five schools to make necessary arrangements for girls students, including hostel facility.

“It is indeed a big step in providing education to girls in premier schools such as Sainik School. We are already seeing girls getting inducted into Armed forces and they are proving their mettle. Since there was a long pending demand to provide education to girls in Sainik Schools, the Defence Ministry is gradually allowing these schools to provide admission to girls based on the availability of infrastructure,” said sources in one of the schools.

He said that while other facilities would remain common for boys and girls, accommodation will be given separately for the girls in the school. As far as admission in Sainik School Vijayapura in concerned, sources said that since the intake of the school is 100, 10 girls would be inducted to start with. This number could increase in coming days based on the need and availability of infrastructure.

“After completing schooling in Sainik Schools, the girls could join in different Armed forced which are already opened for girls,” the source said.