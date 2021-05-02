Karnataka

Five patients shifted

Due to oxygen scarcity, five patients from Lotus Hospital were shifted to the BIMS Government Medical College Hospital in Belagavi on Sunday.

The scarcity was reported to the district COVID response team that has government officers, doctors and NGO members. In a few hours, ambulances with oxygen supply were sent to Lotus Hospital and the patients were shifted.

Spandan Multi Specialty Hospital said that its oxygen supply was depleting and that it could not admit any more patients. It asked patients to go to BIMS Hospital.

Deputy Commissioner K. Harish Kumar said that he would ask officers to address the problem.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 2, 2021 6:23:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/five-patients-shifted/article34464767.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY