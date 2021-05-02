Five patients shifted

Due to oxygen scarcity, five patients from Lotus Hospital were shifted to the BIMS Government Medical College Hospital in Belagavi on Sunday.

The scarcity was reported to the district COVID response team that has government officers, doctors and NGO members. In a few hours, ambulances with oxygen supply were sent to Lotus Hospital and the patients were shifted.

Spandan Multi Specialty Hospital said that its oxygen supply was depleting and that it could not admit any more patients. It asked patients to go to BIMS Hospital.

Deputy Commissioner K. Harish Kumar said that he would ask officers to address the problem.