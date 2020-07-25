Five more held in murder case

The Sindhanur police on Saturday arrested five accused in connection with the murder of five persons at Sukal Pet in Sindhanur city on July 11, Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy has said.
He gave the name of the arrested as Dodda Fakirappa, Hanumantha, Honnurappa, Basalingappa, and Amaresh.
Mounesh and Manjula were from the same community and had gotten married against the wish of the girl’s family. Her father Sanna Fakirappa, who was arrested on the same day of the crime, had developed enmity against Mounesh’s family.
On July 11, Mounesh and Manjula had gone to Sanna Fakirappa’s house to enquire about his alleged harassment of her mother after he got married to another woman, Dr. Vedamurthy said. Later, Sanna FakirappaHe and four others attacked Mounesh’s family with weapons and brutally murdered five people including his father and mother. Luckily, the spouse escaped and sought police protection.The police made five arrests on the day of the crime. Now, 15 days later, another five have been arrested, Dr. Vedamurthy said.
The accused were produced before the court which sent to judicial custody.
Sri Haribabu, Additional Superintendent of Police, Vishwanath Rao Kulkarni, DySP., Balachandra Lakkam, Police Inspector, Vijay Krishna, Sub-Inspector were the team.
