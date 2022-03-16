Five killed in road accident

Five people — four women and their vehicle driver — were killed on the spot and nine passengers suffered serious injuries in a road accident near Banavikallu village in Kudligi taluk of Vijayanagara district on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Kallavva (60), Kunthavva (50), Neelamma (54), Lakshmi Bai (60) and the driver Siddaiah Kalagi (40). Of these, two died on the spot and three breathed their last while being shifted to hospital.

As per information available, the accident occurred when the pilgrims, all from Nidagundi in Vijayapura district, were on their way to Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu.

The driver of the vehicle lost control due to which the vehicle rolled over several times before coming to a standstill.

A case has been registered at Kanahosalli Police Station.