Five killed in three road accidents in Dharwad

Five persons were killed and six injured in four road accidents in and around Dharwad on Monday night and Tuesday.

In an accident involving a truck and motorcycle, two motorists were killed on the spot at Tegur Cross near Dharwad. The deceased have been identified as Siddappa Kalled and Kallappa, both security personnel at an industry.

One person was killed on the spot, after a motorcycle skidded off the road on Aminabhavi Road near Dharwad. The deceased has been identified as Raju Kulkarni (26) of Kabbenur village.

In another accident that occurred near KC Park in Dharwad, two motorists were killed on the spot after they lost control and hit a road divider on Monday night.

The deceased have been identified as Majeen Ajjammanavar (19) of Saidapur and Farhan Sangreshkoppa (17) of Jannatnagar in Dharwad. Dharwad Traffic Police have registered a case.

Six injured

CEO of Davangere Zilla Panchayat Vijay Mahanthesh B. Danammanavar met with an accident near Dharwad on Tuesday. The government official was travelling with his family when the accident occurred. In the latest transfer, Mr. Danammanavar has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Vijayapura and is yet to take charge.

According to sources, the mishap occurred when the driver of the car tried to avoid a collision with another vehicle, lost control and the car overturned. All the six persons, including two children in the car, suffered injuries and are being treated at a private hospital in Dharwad.