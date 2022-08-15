Five Hyderabad residents killed in road accident in Bidar

Five persons were killed and four injured in a road accident near Bangur check-post on Hyderabad–Mumbai National Highway in Bidar district on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as G. Giridhar, 45, a head constable in Hyderabad, his wife Anita, 36, their son Mayank, 2, his sister-in-law’s daughter Priyanka, 15, and car driver Jagadish, 35 --- all residents of Begumpet in Hyderabad city. While four died on the spot, Mayank succumbed at the Mannaekhalli hospital. Giridhar’s son Harshavardhan, 12, escaped unhurt.

As per the information provided by the Bidar police, the victims were returning to Hyderabad after visiting Dattatreya Temple at Deval Ganagapur in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi district. The police said that the car in which the victims were travelling rammed into a container truck.

Giridhar’s relatives Rajita, Sarita, Shalini, and Sarala were critically injured. The bodies were shifted to Hyderabad.

Additional Superintendent of Police Mahesh Meghannanavar, Deputy Superintendent of Police Satish, circle inspector Srikant Allapur and police sub-inspector Kallappa Mugate visited the spot. Traffic movement on the national highway was disrupted for a while.

“The car, driven by Giridhar’s friend, collided with the truck. Four persons, including the car driver, died on the spot,” Mr. Meghannanaver said.