Karnataka

Five districts around Bengaluru now one unit

Cluster of five districts around Bengaluru has been declared as one unit, which does not require inter-State district passes to undertake permitted activities.

An order by Chief Secretary on Sunday to this effect identified Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagaram, Chick-ballapur and Kolar as one unit for movement of people to take up permitted activities. The order said that there is no need for inter district passes, and said that a letter from the organisation and official ID was sufficient. This would be applicable for movement between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. The order assumes importance in the light of several industrial areas and estates in these districts and a large number of workforce travelling from Bengaluru daily.

The order, however, clarifies that the inter district passes are essential in other places. For the night curfew time between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., already issued passes to take up essential activities will work, the order said.

