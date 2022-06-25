Five arrested in 12-year-old boy’s abduction case 

Police seize two cars and five mobile phones

Five persons accused of kidnapping the 12-year-old son of a doctor-couple from Mysuru were traced to Virajpet and arrested by the city police.

The boy, who was released hours after his abduction while he was cycling near his house in Srirampura 2 nd Stage in Mysuru on Thursday evening, had been reunited with his parents.

The police, which had formed four different teams, managed to trace the accused within 12 hours of rescuing the boy, said Chandragupta, Commissioner of Police.

The police have seized two cars and five mobile phones that had been used in the crime. Interrogation of the accused was continuing in police custody.

Mr Chandragupta, who refused to answer queries on the speculation of payment of ransom for the release of the boy from the custody of the abductors, said he will not be able to share operational details of the police action. “However, we had to use a bait to catch the fish”, he said.

Also, he said the main accused was working as a male nurse for the abducted boy’s grandfather for a few days and had information about the family.

He had joined hands with the other accused, all of whom are in the age group of 20 to 25 years, to carry out the abduction for the sake of money. Preliminary investigation had revealed that they had taken loans and required money for clearing the same.

Out of the five accused in the case, two were employed with a private company providing day care to elderly people and patients, while two others worked as drivers and another was unemployed.

Both the cars used by the accused had yellow board registration number plates, one of which had been taken on rent as a self-drive vehicle.

Though the police said they relied on “scientific evidence” to crack the case, Mr. Chandragupta said the police team was unable to get any CCTV footage of the abduction.

Police verification

Mr. Chandragupta called upon the general public to ensure that they get the antecedents of employees verified by the police before employing them.

Even the manpower agencies, which provide nurses, drivers and other helps to the general public, should compulsorily have the antecedents of employees verified from the police.

The prime accused in the abduction case had worked with the family of the victim before hatching a plan to abduct the 12-year-old boy. “Initially, they had planned some other offence. Later, they planned the abduction”, he said.

“The police advisory on background check is for everyone. Before allowing any unknown person in your house, who will get to know the day-today affairs, one should get have the background checked professionally”, Mr. Chandragupta said.