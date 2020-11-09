Karnataka

Five arrested for student’s murder

The Kalaburagi Police arrested five persons in connection with the murder of a pharmacy student Salam Dastagir whose body was found in a building under construction in the M.G. Road-GDA Layout locality in Kalaburagi in the early hours of October 10.

The police gave the names of the arrested as Shabaaz, Sohail, Nadeem, Zubair and Sameer.

