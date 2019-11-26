Five accused of murder arrested

The police arrested five persons from Mutyanatti village on the charge of murdering a factory worker following long-standing enmity on Tuesday.

A police squad, led by Deputy Commissioner (Crime) Yashodha Vantagudi, arrested Santosh Kempa, Siddappa Kempa, Eshwar Halbavi, Ravi Kumbargi and Vivek Nayak. They face the charge of hacking to death Yallappa Halappa Gurav (55), as he was on his way to the factory a few days ago.

The accused waylaid the victim on a road outside the village and picked up a quarrel with him over a long-standing dispute between two families.

When Gurav began retorting, he was attacked with machetes and swords. He died on the spot.

The victim’s relatives informed the police and expressed suspicion about the involvement of some of the accused, the police said.

Police investigation included a study of the scene of crime, local inquiry and interrogation of some persons. The accused were arrested on Tuesday and the weapons were seized. All the accused were produced before a magistrate who remanded them to judicial custody.