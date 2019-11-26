Karnataka

Five accused of murder arrested

more-in

The police arrested five persons from Mutyanatti village on the charge of murdering a factory worker following long-standing enmity on Tuesday.

A police squad, led by Deputy Commissioner (Crime) Yashodha Vantagudi, arrested Santosh Kempa, Siddappa Kempa, Eshwar Halbavi, Ravi Kumbargi and Vivek Nayak. They face the charge of hacking to death Yallappa Halappa Gurav (55), as he was on his way to the factory a few days ago.

The accused waylaid the victim on a road outside the village and picked up a quarrel with him over a long-standing dispute between two families.

When Gurav began retorting, he was attacked with machetes and swords. He died on the spot.

The victim’s relatives informed the police and expressed suspicion about the involvement of some of the accused, the police said.

Police investigation included a study of the scene of crime, local inquiry and interrogation of some persons. The accused were arrested on Tuesday and the weapons were seized. All the accused were produced before a magistrate who remanded them to judicial custody.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 26, 2019 8:35:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/five-accused-of-murder-arrested/article30088748.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY