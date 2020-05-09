Karnataka

First train with migrants leaves for Jharkhand from Mangaluru

Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, interacting with workers at Mangaluru Junction Railway Station on Saturday.

Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, interacting with workers at Mangaluru Junction Railway Station on Saturday.  

A train with 1,140 migrant workers left Mangaluru Junction for Jharkhand on Saturday evening. The workers, who had registered on the Seva Sindhu app, were picked up from different places in the city on KSRTC buses by the district administration, according to D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLA, Mangaluru City South.

The MLA told The Hindu that a health check-up was performed on the workers before allowing them to board the train. The administration provided them food packets with water at the station. The MLA said that three more trains will leave from Mangaluru for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand on Sunday. Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, and Mr. Kamath spoke to the workers at the station.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh said in a statement that the workers on Sunday need not come to the station on their own. The district administration will pick them up in buses from their places of stay. They will be picked up on the basis of registration made on the app.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 9, 2020 10:17:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/first-train-with-migrants-leaves-for-jharkhand-from-mangaluru/article31546204.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY