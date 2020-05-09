First train with migrants leaves for Jharkhand from Mangaluru

A train with 1,140 migrant workers left Mangaluru Junction for Jharkhand on Saturday evening. The workers, who had registered on the Seva Sindhu app, were picked up from different places in the city on KSRTC buses by the district administration, according to D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLA, Mangaluru City South.

The MLA told The Hindu that a health check-up was performed on the workers before allowing them to board the train. The administration provided them food packets with water at the station. The MLA said that three more trains will leave from Mangaluru for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand on Sunday. Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, and Mr. Kamath spoke to the workers at the station.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh said in a statement that the workers on Sunday need not come to the station on their own. The district administration will pick them up in buses from their places of stay. They will be picked up on the basis of registration made on the app.