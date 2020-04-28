First test of eight primary contacts comes up negative for COVID-19

The preliminary tests of samples collected from eight primary contacts of P 505 have come up negative for the COVID-19 infection. However, the negative result will be confirmed only after the second test that will be conducted after seven days.

Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, speaking to presspersons here on Tuesday, said that P 505 of Nagamangala taluk in Mandya district had travelled along with two people native to Hassan. “We had identified nine people as his primary contacts, and among them we could trace eight. The driver of the truck in which the infected person had travelled, had gone to Mumbai with his truck. We informed the authorities in Mumbai to quarantine him. Throat and nasal swabs of the remaining eight were collected and sent for tests. All the samples have tested negative,” the officer said.

Further, he said the preliminary test was done on the fifth day of coming in contact with the infected person. A second sample would be collected on the 12th day as per the protocol. “As of now, we have put all of them in isolation at HIMS. Besides this, we had identified 71 people as secondary contacts and collected samples from them as well. Among them, we have received results of 25 samples and all of them turned out to be negative. All of them are under home isolation,” he said.

Considering the movement of the primary and secondary contacts of the infected person, the district administration has identified four villages Heggadehalli, Kaggere, Devarahalli and Shivapura in Channarayapatna taluk for precautionary measures. The officers had imposed restrictions on entering these villages.

So far, no confirmed case of the infection has been reported in Hassan. The district had collected 1,637 samples of which most tested negative, except 238 samples for which results are awaited. As many as 117 people have been under home isolation and another 47 are in hospital isolation.