First day of second PU exam goes off well

The first day of the II PU examination went off successfully across Mysuru district with the Department of Pre-University Education making elaborate arrangements.

The examination was held without any issue over hijab and there were no cases of malpractices.

Deputy Director of Pre-University Education Srinivasamurthy said there ere no incidents or issues over COVID-19. None of the students were isolated over COVID-19 reasons and there were no cases of debarment of students from the examination over malpractice.

The examination was conducted at 50 centres in the district. Out of 12,489 students who had enrolled for the examination, 11,946 wrote the business studies paper. As many as 543 stayed away from the examination.

In Mandya, 308 students were absent for Friday’s paper while 5,375 students appeared for the examination in the district. The total number of students enrolled for the examination was 5,683 students.