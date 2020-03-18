Fire in forest park

A fire that erupted in parts of Gendekatte Forest Park near here on Wednesday reduced vegetation spread over three acres to ashes. No animal was hurt in the incident.
The incident occurred in the afternoon, forcing the Forest Department staff to call up the Fire and Emergency Response staff. The fire was brought to control within a few minutes.
Sivaram Babu, Deputy Conservator of Forests, told The Hindu that it was a ground fire and neither trees were burnt nor animals were injured.
The Forest Department has decided to stop the entry of visitors to Gendekatte Forest Park and tree parks located at Arkalgud and Arsikere. Mr. Babu said, “Due to COVID-19 scare and the instance of the forest fire, the department has closed the tree parks in three locations with effect from Wednesday”.
