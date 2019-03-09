Fire breaks out on Chamundi Hills

Fire broke out on Chamundi Hills triggered by burning embers on land adjoining Gowrishankar Nagar and Bandipalya, on Friday.

Forest Department officials reached the spot. The extent of the damage is yet to be ascertained but the fire, which broke out late in the evening, was brought under control late at night. Chamundi Hills has shrub and dry vegetation and fires are common in summer.

Meanwhile, a body was found close to the area where authorities were dousing the fire. Officials are yet to ascertain the identity of the deceased. It is not clear whether the person was killed or was a victim of the fire.