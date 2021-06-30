Finish phase I of Yettinahole project by July-end, BSY tells officials

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday instructed officials to ensure that the first phase of the Yettinahole project is completed by releasing water into Vedavathi valley of Chikkamagaluru district by the end of July. He also directed officials to expedite the ongoing works of the Upper Bhadra project.

The Chief Minister, who holds the Water Resources portfolio, reviewed the progress of works and said that so far ₹9,003.86 crore has been spent under the Yettinahole project, which will provide drinking water to more than 68 lakh people of 6,557 villages.

Regarding the Upper Bhadra project, Mr. Yediyurappa said its declaration as a national project was in the final stage and approval from the Union Cabinet was pending. He added that he has discussed the issue with the Union Minister concerned over telephone and requested him to grant approval at the earliest. “If need be, we will meet the Central Minister personally and seek approval,” he said.