Fill 260 posts of special teachers on contract basis, HC tells State

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday directed the State government to take steps to fill up 260 vacant posts of special teachers, for children with special needs, by making appointments on contract basis.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar issued the direction during the hearing of a PIL petition, filed by the Karnataka State Disabled and Caregivers Federation and others. The petitioners had brought to court’s notice about lack of special teachers to teach around 77,000 children with special needs in the State while pointing out that the present teacher-student ratio is 1:170 as against the required 1:4.

During the hearing, government counsel pointed out that of the 816 permanent posts created, 376 were filled by teachers on regular basis, 180 appointment were made on contract basis, and the remaining 260 posts would be filled as and when teaches with skills filed by Rehabilitation Council of India are available.

Observing that posts cannot be left vacant for a long duration in the interest of children with special needs, the Bench said the remaining vacant posts also should be filled on contract basis for a temporary period and it is open to the government to evaluate the teachers’ performance before continuing them for the next academic year. The Bench gave time till March 3 to make appointments on contract basis.