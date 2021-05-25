‘File fresh plea against sale of land to JSW’

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday granted liberty to a litigant to file a fresh PIL petition challenging the State government’s decision to sell 3,667 acres of land to JSW Ltd., Ballari, at a meagre ₹1.22 lakh per acre, while disposing of the present petition as it was in proper order as per the court’s procedure.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order while disposing of the PIL petition filed by K.A Paul. The petitioner had questioned the Cabinet decision of April 27 to sell the precious land to the company as per an old agreement.

Advocate S. Doreraju, appearing for the petitioner, pointed out to the Bench that petitioner was initially wanted to argue the personally but now has engaged his service while seeking time to rectify the procedural shortcomings in the petition as even JSW Ltd. was not made a party to the proceedings.

As advocate said that he would withdraw the present petition and file a fresh one, the Bench permitted withdrawal with a liberty to file a fresh petition.