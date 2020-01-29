Field Marshall Cariappa remembered

The 121st birth anniversary of Field Marshall K.M. Cariappa was celebrated in Mysuru and Madikeri on Tuesday.

At a programme organised by Mysuru Kodava Samaj near Metropole Hotel here, dignitaries and the Kodava Samaj members garlanded the bust of Field Marshall at the Circle known as ‘Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle’.

MLA L Nagendra, Maj. Gen. (retd.) S.G. Vombatkere, former MLA Vasu, councillors Subbaiah and Pramila, Kodava Samaj president K.M. Belliappa, secretary M.M. Ponnappa and others were present.

Mr. Nagendra said he would make efforts to install a statue of the Field Marshall at the Circle and would speak to the MCC on the matter.

In Madikeri, MLA Appachu Ranjan said the government should celebrate the birth anniversary across the State and urged Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who was in Madikeri on Monday, to declare celebrations by the government.

The birth anniversary programme was organised jointly by the Kodagu district administration, Kodava Sahitya Akademi, Field Marshall K.M. Cariappa and General K.S. Thimmayya Forum in Madikeri town.

The dignitaries paid rich tribute to the Field Marshall, remembering his service to the nation. Retired Air Marshal K.C. Cariappa also spoke.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said Kodagu was a well-known tourist destination and was rich in natural resources. “Another reason for which Kodagu is known is the Field Marshall and his service to the country. It is matter of pride to serve in Kodagu where the Field Marshall was born,” she said.

Former Minister M.C. Nanaiah, retired Col K.C. Subbaiah and others were present.