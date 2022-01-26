Festive mood at Hosahalli

Padma Shri winner felicitated

Residents of Hosahalli in Shivamogga taluk were in a festive mood on Wednesday, a day after Padma Shri was announced for gamaka exponent H.R. Keshava Murthy. Many people met the 88-year-old and congratulated him for being chosen for the honour, while youngsters took his blessings. The village has contributed many gamaka artistes and hence it has been called ‘gamaka grama’.

Born in a family of gamaka artists, Mr. Keshava Murthy had his initial training from his father Ramaswamy Shastry. Later he was a student of Venkateshaiah, a senior gamaka artist. He has presented hundreds of programmes over the decades and trained many students. He has been honoured with many awards by the State Government and many cultural and religious organisations. He said he was surprised as he learnt about him being chosen for Padma Shri.

Minister for Sericulture and Youth Empowerment K.C. Narayana Gowda, who is also in charge of Shivamogga district, and Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra visited Hosahalli and felicitated Mr. Keshava Murthy on Wednesday. He presented an excerpt from a Kumara Vyasa’s work on the occasion.