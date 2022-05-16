Festive atmosphere at Buddha Vihar

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge and others paying obeisance to Lord Buddha to mark the 2,566th Buddha Pournima celebrations at Budda Vihar in Kalaburagi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Buddhist philosophy has in this age of materialism gained much more importance than ever due to its strong belief in non-violence and peace. Buddhism is one of the best ways to achieve peace and harmony in society, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge has said.

He was speaking after paying obeisance to Lord Buddha on the occasion of the 2,566th Buddha Pournima celebrations at Buddha Vihar on the outskirts of Kalaburagi on Monday.

“The philosophy of Buddhism is as relevant today as ever in an era of violence, especially as some parts of the world are grappling with complex problems that seem intractable,” Mr. Kharge said and added that following the preachings of the Buddha can help bring permanent happiness. The path of non-violence shown by him can help save the world from conflicts and insecurity, he said.

The need of the hour is to embrace a religion that does not believe in dividing society and has always propagated universalism. At the same time, Mr. Kharge called for respecting religious sentiments of each and every religion to forge harmony in the respective societies.

He said that when more than half of the nations in the world are ruled by dictatorship in one form or the other, people should follow the teachings of the Buddha, Basaveshwara and Ambedkar to lead a meaningful life.

Special prayers were conducted in the morning by Banthes. A festive atmosphere prevailed at Buddha Vihar with people arriving to offer their obeisance to Lord Buddha.

Subbu Holeyar, a poet, delivered a special lecture on the occasion.

Mr. Kharge also released two books written by Eshwar Ingin.

Prominent among others who were present were Radhabai Kharge, wife of Mr. Kharge, and his son, Rahul Kharge.

Congress leaders M.Y. Patil, Allamprabhu Patil, Thippannappa Kamakanoor and District Congress Committee president Jagdev Guttedar, Buddha Vihar Vishwastha Mandali administrative officer R.K. Begar were also present.