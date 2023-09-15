Fee hike shocker for UVCE students

September 15, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

Students of University of Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE), the State’s first autonomous university on the IIT model, have opposed the fee hike for the engineering courses from this academic year.

The fee which was ₹23,000 last year has now been increased to ₹43,000.

All India Democratic Students Organization (AIDSO), Bengaluru district committee has termed this an “anti-student, anti-poor” move and appealed to the State government to immediately withdraw the fee hike.

“On the birth anniversary of Sir M. Visvesvaraya, we appeal to let UVCE remain a college for poor and meritorious students of Karnataka. Along with this, we are also opposing the government’s move to make the college a self financing institution, as proposed in the UVCE Act-2021,” they demanded.