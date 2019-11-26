Farmers seek remedy for rhinoceros beetle infestation

Farmers attending a seminar at the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) here on Monday sought remedy from experts for rhinoceros beetle that have infested coconut palms.

The seminar was organised jointly by CFTRI and the Kannada Sahrudaya Balaga marking ‘Kannada Habba’ as part of Rajyotsava celebrations.

CFTRI director K.S.M.S. Rao inaugurated the event. Chief scientist V. Bhaskaran, balaga president Rangadhamaiah, and Joint Director of Horticulture H.M. Nagaraj were present.

Later, there was an interaction with farmers attending the seminar. Deputy Director of Horticulture Rudresh K., assistant professor, College of Horticulture, Mysuru, Mutturaj G.P. and chief, TTBD, CFTRI, B.V. Satyendra Rao were in the panel.

A few farmers from Mandya told the scientists about their diseased coconut palms and sought remedy.

Dr. Mutturaj told them that the pest attack was from rhinoceros beetle and the insects could be controlled using pheromone trap or bucket trap, for trapping the insects for eventual control of the disease. These insects cut through the leaves, affecting the plant’s growth.

Mr. Rudresh, while replying to farmers’ queries, urged them to go for multi-cropping instead of sticking to one or two horticulture crops for avoiding losses.

“If the price of one crop falls for some reason, the other crop should sustain the farmer. But most farmers do not employ this method and incur losses. Spreading across the land with a few crops of different vegetable varieties was also suitable.”

Horticulture Department officials spoke about programmes that provide subsidy to farmers.

Attahalli Devaraj, a farmer from Bannur and a member of Raitha Mitra, sought training programmes for farmers in village and taluk levels.