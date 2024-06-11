GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Farmers seek ₹4,000 for every ton of sugarcane

Published - June 11, 2024 08:22 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
A delegation of farmers from Mysuru district unit of Karnataka Sugarcane Growers’ Association submitting a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra in Mysuru on Tuesday.

A delegation of farmers from Mysuru district unit of Karnataka Sugarcane Growers’ Association submitting a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra in Mysuru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Mysuru district unit of Karnataka Sugarcane Growers’ Association has urged the government to fix a price of ₹4,000 per ton for sugarcane supplied to sugar mills.

A delegation of farmers from the association met Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra in Mysuru on Tuesday and submitted to him a memorandum listing out their demands that includes a fixing a “fair” price for the sugarcane.

Drought impact

The farmers contended that the cost of production of sugarcane had increased owing to the drought that prevailed in the region. The dry spell had also brought down the output of sugarcane.

‘Mills cheating farmers’

The farmers also accused the local sugar mills of cheating of the farmers over yield of sugar and by underweighing the sugarcane. The delegation of farmers, led by Working President of Mysuru district unit of State Sugarcane Farmers Association Kiraguru Shankar, also urged the authorities to lift the restriction on transportation of sugarcane grown in Mysuru to sugar factories in other districts.

With the region experiencing rains, the farmers urged the authorities to take up work on dredging lakes, dams and canals in the district so that the groundwater table improves in the wells.

With the region experiencing rains, the farmers urged the authorities to take up work on dredging lakes, dams and canals in the district so that the groundwater table improves in the wells. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The farmers recalled that the State government had directed sugar mills to pay the farmers an additional ₹150 per ton over and above the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP). But, the sugar factory in Mysuru district had not paid the farmers the additional amount, the delegation said, while urging the government to ensure that the farmers’ dues towards sugarcane is settled before the crushing operations for the ensuing year start.

Interest-free loans sought

The general secretary of the Mysuru district unit of State Sugarcane Farmers Association Baradanapura Nagaraj, in the memorandum, pointed out that the farmers were facing a financial crisis in view of the drought and were unable to carry out agricultural activities. Hence, he urged the Deputy Commissioner to take suitable steps to provide interest-free loans in all banks including Co-operative Banks.

Also, the banks should put up boards outside their premises listing out the credit facilities available to the farmers.

With the region experiencing rains, the farmers urged the authorities to take up work on dredging lakes, dams and canals in the district so that the groundwater table improves in the wells.

Banana plantations hit by wind and rain

The farmers delegation also pointed out that banana plantation on large swathes of land across the district had been ruined on account of rain and wind. Hence, the government should immediately provide compensation to the farmers, who had lost their crop.

Also, action should be immediately taken to clear the arrears due to the labourers under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme, which has been pending since a year, Mr Nagaraj said.

The delegation urged the Deputy Commissioner to act against the “extortion” by private institutions in the name of fees from children of farmers, labourers and backward classes. If such “extortion” is not stopped, the children of farmers, labourers and backward classes, who are unable to pay such huge amounts, will be deprived of education, the farmers’ delegation said.

The farmers recalled that the State government had directed sugar mills to pay the farmers an additional ₹150 per ton over and above the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP). But, the sugar factory in Mysuru district had not paid the farmers the additional amount

The farmers recalled that the State government had directed sugar mills to pay the farmers an additional ₹150 per ton over and above the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP). But, the sugar factory in Mysuru district had not paid the farmers the additional amount | Photo Credit: File Photo

