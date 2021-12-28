Farmers oppose private farm produce market

Some farmers leaders have opposed the plan of the State Government to push for a private farmers market yard coming up in Belagavi despite the Union Government withdrawing the new farm laws that facilitated such markets.

Bharatiya Krishik Samaj (BKS) has complained to the Chief Minister asking him to intervene and stop the attempts of some officers who, it said, are trying to give approval to a wholesale market promoted by Jai Kisan Wholesale Vegetable Merchants Association.

“We have raised several objections in our letter to the government,’’ BKS state president Sidagouda Modagi told The Hindu.

First of all, this is against the spirit of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s move to withdraw the new farm laws. The State has not only not repealed certain amendments to the laws concerned but it is also trying to promote private farmers markets, as per the APMC Act, that allows private markets.

“Secondly, officials have flouted several norms and violated revenue laws and regulations in converting around 10 acres of farmland into non-agriculture land for setting up the market near Belagavi. The most glaring among them is that they have given approval to an application for land conversion in the name of a person who is long dead,” he said.

“Officers have cleared the application by Bavi Basalingappa Siddanayakappa who died 10 years ago. We have requested the government to order a high-level inquiry into this. Secretary, Department of Urban Development, Ajay Nagabhushan has assured us of withholding the application till further inquiry,’’ Mr. Modagi said.

“And, the applicants have violated the provisions of section 87 (B) of the APMC Act. The section says that the State Government will give approval to any private market only after the promoters have created all necessary infrastructure. But in this case, the officers have waived these conditions, saying that the approval could be granted pending the creation of infrastructure facilities. Such violations should not be tolerated,’’ Mr. Modagi said in his letter to the government.

“There are several other irregularities in this transaction. We have, therefore, demanded a comprehensive inquiry into the issue,’’ Mr. Modagi said. He has demanded that the Government declare that it will not allow private whole farm produce markets to come up in the State.