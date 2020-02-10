Farmers demand new loans from banks

Members of the Karnataka Pranta Krishi Koolikarara Sangha (KPKKS) staged an agitation in front of Bank of Baroda, which is the Lead Bank of Mandya district, here on Monday demanding fresh crop loans with subsidy from banks.

The farming community has been reeling under various issues that have been affecting agriculture activities. All banks should immediately come forward to offer fresh crop loans to carry out farming activities, they said.

According to them, the banks in Mandya district have been offering crop loans to only those who are economically/politically strong. Hence, the poor farmers are not getting benefits of various schemes of banks.

The agitators urged the financial institutions concerned to immediately approve loan applications submitted through Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Development Corporation and Ambedkar Development Corporation.

Sangha president Puttamadu, B. Hanumesh, K. Basavaraju, B.M. Shivamallaiah, Shubhavati and others were present.