Karnataka

Farmers demand new loans from banks

Members of the Karnataka Pranta Krishi Koolikarara Sangha staging a protest in Mandya on Monday.

Members of the Karnataka Pranta Krishi Koolikarara Sangha staging a protest in Mandya on Monday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

Members of the Karnataka Pranta Krishi Koolikarara Sangha (KPKKS) staged an agitation in front of Bank of Baroda, which is the Lead Bank of Mandya district, here on Monday demanding fresh crop loans with subsidy from banks.

The farming community has been reeling under various issues that have been affecting agriculture activities. All banks should immediately come forward to offer fresh crop loans to carry out farming activities, they said.

According to them, the banks in Mandya district have been offering crop loans to only those who are economically/politically strong. Hence, the poor farmers are not getting benefits of various schemes of banks.

The agitators urged the financial institutions concerned to immediately approve loan applications submitted through Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Development Corporation and Ambedkar Development Corporation.

Sangha president Puttamadu, B. Hanumesh, K. Basavaraju, B.M. Shivamallaiah, Shubhavati and others were present.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
debt market
farms
arable farming
banking
loans
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 10, 2020 11:31:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/farmers-demand-new-loans-from-banks/article30786047.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY