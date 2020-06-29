Farmer washed away in the Tupparihalla

A farmer who was stuck in the Tupparihalla stream that was in spate was washed away near Harobelavadi village in Dharwad taluk on Monday. The body is yet to be recovered.
The farmer, Madivalappa Jakkappanavar (40), a resident of Harobelavadi village, was returning home after grazing cattle when the incident happened. As it was raining, Madivalappa Jakkappanavar had taken shelter under a bridge. However, heavy downpour in the catchment area caused a spate in the stream, and the farmer was washed away.
According to residents, attempts to save him by using a rope turned futile. Superintendent of Police Vartika Katiyar and others rushed to the spot. A team of experts have been called to retrieve the body. Dharwad Rural Police have registered a case.
Meanwhile, downpour in the catchment area of the stream has led to inundation of the adjoining fields downstream.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath