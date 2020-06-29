Farmer washed away in the Tupparihalla

A farmer who was stuck in the Tupparihalla stream that was in spate was washed away near Harobelavadi village in Dharwad taluk on Monday. The body is yet to be recovered.

The farmer, Madivalappa Jakkappanavar (40), a resident of Harobelavadi village, was returning home after grazing cattle when the incident happened. As it was raining, Madivalappa Jakkappanavar had taken shelter under a bridge. However, heavy downpour in the catchment area caused a spate in the stream, and the farmer was washed away.

According to residents, attempts to save him by using a rope turned futile. Superintendent of Police Vartika Katiyar and others rushed to the spot. A team of experts have been called to retrieve the body. Dharwad Rural Police have registered a case.

Meanwhile, downpour in the catchment area of the stream has led to inundation of the adjoining fields downstream.