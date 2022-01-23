Farmer electrocuted

A 21-year-old farmer was electrocuted after he came in contact with a low-hanging live wire in an agricultural field in Mukaramba village of Kalgi taluk, Kalaburagi district, on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Shivakumar Basanoor. The incident occurred when the farmer accidentally touched the low-hanging live wire while working in the field in the evening. He died of electric shock on the spot.

Agitated over the incident, the aggrieved relatives of the victim and villagers said that the GESCOM authorities have failed to shift the electricity pole even after they had complained several times before.

A case has been registered in the Ratkal Police Station.