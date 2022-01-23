Karnataka

Farmer electrocuted

A 21-year-old farmer was electrocuted after he came in contact with a low-hanging live wire in an agricultural field in Mukaramba village of Kalgi taluk, Kalaburagi district, on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Shivakumar Basanoor. The incident occurred when the farmer accidentally touched the low-hanging live wire while working in the field in the evening. He died of electric shock on the spot.

Agitated over the incident, the aggrieved relatives of the victim and villagers said that the GESCOM authorities have failed to shift the electricity pole even after they had complained several times before.

A case has been registered in the Ratkal Police Station.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 23, 2022 11:13:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/farmer-electrocuted/article38315097.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY