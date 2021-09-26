Farm knowledge centre

To educate farmers about crops and allied commercial farming, Kalyana Karnataka Human Resource, Agricultural and Cultural Association (KKHRACA) will set up an Agriculture Knowledge Centre in its building.

A team of 20 members, including agriculture experts and scientists from various Universities of Agricultural Sciences, will be roped in to help farmers with agriculture-related queries.

Officials said that the objective of the centre is to provide farmers and agricultural workers information on better farming practices based on climatic conditions and methods to safeguard existing crops. The scientists will also help make better decisions to improve long-term profitability to boost economy.

Farmers can contact on two toll-free numbers (yet to be launched). On providing details, their call will be further connected to an expert who will help get their doubts cleared. Experts and scientists will give information related to animal husbandry, fisheries, poultry and goat farming, besides farming methods.

The KKHRACA will also set up a call centre to provide information on various government schemes in the agriculture sector.