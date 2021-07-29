Fare revision in private buses favoured

The Shivamogga district transport authority, headed by Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar, has favoured revision of travel fare in private buses by 25%. A decision would be taken to this effect soon in this regard, the Deputy Commissioner said in a communique from the district administration.

The neighbouring districts have already revised the bus fare. Considering the rates prevailing in those districts, the administration would take a decision. Similarly, there had been a demand from the autorickshaw drivers to revise the fare. The authority would take a decision considering the prevailing minimum fare in other districts, he said.

The authority had stopped issuing permits for fresh autorickshaws in the city. There was no need of taking permits for electric autorickshaws. However, the drivers had to wear uniforms and have the meter installed, he said.

Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad, RTO Sridhar and others were present at the meeting.