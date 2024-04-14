GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fanfare marks Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations in Kalaburagi

Banthe Sanganand of Buddha Vihar pays his salutations to Dr. Ambedkar on the occasion

April 14, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
District officials paying floral tribute to B.R. Ambedkar on his 133rd birth anniversary in Kalaburagi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The 133rd birth anniversary of the father of Constitution B.R. Ambedkar was celebrated with fanfare in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

Banthe Sanganand of Buddha Vihar paid his salutations to Dr. Ambedkar on the occasion.

Political leaders, including Member of Parliament Umesh Jadhav, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge, Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board chairman Ajay Singh, legislators Allamprabhu Patil, Basavaraj Mattimod and others paid floral tribute and garlanded the statue of Dr. Ambedkar.

Regional Commissioner Krishna Bajpai, Deputy Commissioner Fauzia Tarannum, Police Commissioner R. Chetan and Superintendent of Police H. Akshay Macchindra paid homage to the architect of the Constitution and garlanded his statue.

The main junctions in the city, particularly the main venue near Ambedkar Statue at Jagat Circle, Hirapur Cross, Siddhartha Nagar, Rajapur and Sundar Nagar, were decorated with colorful lights to mark Ambedkar Jayanti. A glimpse of the venue at Jagat Circle drew the attention of the visitors during the evening.

Processions and rallies were organised in different areas, most of which culminated at the main venue at Ambedkar Statue in Jagat Circle in the evening.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Abhimani Balaga celebrated Ambedkar Jayanti near Babu Jagjivan Ram’s statue at Town Hall and released books titled “Samvidhana Odhu” (Read Samvidhana) and “Ellara Ambedkar” (Everyone’s Ambedkar).

Several organisations organised blood donation camps and health camps across the city. And, voluntary groups distributed food, juice, buttermilk and water to people during the day at various junctions across the city.

