Family awaits return of their son, who has been missing for last two months

March 03, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Two months after 26-year-old Gulam Khan went missing from the Railway Station area in Kalaburagi, his family members still await news of their son’s well-being.

Gulam Khan’s parents Ameena Bi and Yusuf Khan addressing presspersons said that their son was last seen near railway station on January 1, 2023, captured on the CCTV camera. He left home to attend his friend’s birthday party and did not return. Parents suspect that he had been kidnapped as they do not believe that he walked away from home.

A case was registered with Sation Bazar Police Station on January 17. The police said investigations are on and they are searching. But nobody has any clue in the case, the victim’s mother Ameena Bi lamented. 

