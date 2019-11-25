False cases against BJP workers will be dropped: CM

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said in Hunsur on Monday that all “false” cases booked in the past against the BJP workers in the State would be withdrawn. The “bogus” cases filed against our workers with regard to Hanuma Jayanti celebrations in Hunsur town will also be dropped, he announced.

Addressing an election rally in Hunsur, which is going to polls on December 5, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that the BJP would romp home in all 15 constituencies. “The media did not believe me when I said this party will win 25 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. They realised it only after the results. The same will happen even in the case of bypolls to 15 seats,” he claimed.

Party candidate A.H. Vishwanath, in his address, compared his poll battle in Hunsur with the bypoll in Chamundeshwari that gave political rebirth to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. “Both are the battle for upholding self-respect,” he said. Mr. Vishwanath said self-esteem was nobody’s right since he was in the poll fray to safeguard his own self-respect. “I too have the dignity,” he said, indirectly taking a dig at K.R. Nagar JD(S) MLA S R Mahesh, who had levelled serious charges against him after his resignation.

Heaping praise on the Chief Minister, Mr. Vishwanath said he is a leader who never backtracks on his promises, in an apparent reference to the demand for a separate district for Hunsur in the name of former Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs.

Mr. Vishwanath recalled how he was made to wait to meet the former CM (H.D. Kumaraswamy) when he was in the JD(S).

“I gave my resignation [to the JD(S)] to protect self-dignity and not for power,” he claimed.