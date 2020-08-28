Fake Twitter account holds poll on Yaduveer joining politics

Ever since Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar died in December 2013, the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru has steadfastly steered clear of politics and spurned overtures shown by different parties. But, social media users were stumped when they came across a poll on Twitter, seeking public opinion on Yaduveer Wadiyar, the present titular head of the erstwhile royal family, joining politics.

Clarification

But, Mr. Yaduveer soon took to Instagram and clarified that the Twitter account seeking the was fake. Sharing a screenshot of the fake account with the name Yadhuveer KC Wodiyar and handle @YaduveerWodiyar, Mr. Yaduveer said “Fake Account. Please Do Not Follow”.

The fake account created in March 2015 follows nobody, but had 1,871 followers. However, the poll posted on August 26, had elicited more than 5,700 responses by August 28 evening. The post had 121 retweets, 283 likes, and 307 comments.

Ravi Keerthi, social media enthusiast and admin of Mysuru Memes, said a lot of people had been stumped by the poll. But, on Thursday morning, Yaduveer’s Instagram account clarified that it was a fake account through a story after which Mysuru Memes also shared clarification to let people know that twitter account seeking people’s responses to Yaduveer joining politics was fake.People create fake accounts of well-known personalities to draw attention of social media users and become popular, Mr. Keerthi said, adding that such accounts can be taken down if complaints are lodged by the aggrieved parties with the appropriate forums.